2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Sampson County

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say two people died and another was hurt in a head-on crash early Sunday in the Autryville area of Sampson County.

Autryville fire officials said that two occupants were pinned in a vehicle during the crash and that crews conducted “an extended extrication” to free the pair.

In addition to two deaths, one person was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment, fire officials said.

“We ask that you keep the occupants families as well as the emergency responders in your prayers,” Autryville fire officials said in a statement.

Sampson County EMS, Roseboro Rescue, the Sampson County Sheriffs Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

No other details were available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now