GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were killed and a third suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Thursday in downtown Goldsboro, officials said.

Around 2:30 a.m., Goldsboro officers reported seeing a vehicle speeding on Center Street.

Officers attempted to catch up with the vehicle but it sped off and out of sight of the officers, police said.

Other officers responded to the Center Street/Royall Avenue area to search for the suspect vehicle.

They found the vehicle overturned on the railroad tracks on E. Holly Street near N. Center Street.

Two occupants of the vehicle were killed when they were ejected during the crash.

A third person was trapped in the car and had to be freed by members of the Goldsboro Fire Department, police said.

That person was taken to ECU Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.