PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) – Pinetops police responded a shots fired call around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Lashley Street.

Upon arrival, officers found four people had been injured in a shooting. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

One victim was transported to the the hospital and the other refused treatment.

Authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call 252-641-7911.