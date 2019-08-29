2 men arrested after man killed, woman injured in double shooting at Sanford apartment

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Sanford police arrested two men in connection with a Sunday double shooting at an apartment that left a man dead and a woman wounded, according to a news release.

Jayden Zyonne Rodney Hodges, 18, and Elijah Lasandrus Rose, 20, were arrested Wednesday at Hodges’ residence. Both are being held at the Lee County Jail on no bond, the release said.

The shootings were reported just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday at the WestRidge Apartments at 2047 Pathway Drive. Eric Andre Thompson Jr., 29, died at the scene. A 22-year-old woman was also injured. She was flown to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment, an earlier release said.

The woman hurt was in stable condition as of Sunday night.

Both Hodges and Rose are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. They are due in court on Thursday.

