FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been charged in connection to the shooting of a woman in Fayetteville on July 12.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Darren Lyndell Powell, of Spring Lake, and 24-year-old Hakeem Sincere Jessel Wilson, of Fayetteville, on Thursday. Each are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

These arrests stem from an incident on July 12 when Barbara Adair was shot and killed near the 500 block of Mammoth Drive in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office says.

Powell and Wilson are currently being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center. Their first court appearances are scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.