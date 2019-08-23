2 men charged in murder of Durham man on I-440, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are facing charges in connection with a murder that occurred last weekend and resulted in the closure of a portion of Interstate 440.

Xavier Cortez Alston, 23, and Raekwon Quazai Williams, 23, were both arrested on Friday morning and are both facing charges in the shooting death of Arlo Dontel Ramsey, 44, of Durham, on Aug. 18.

Police were dispatched to a shooting call around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.

When they arrived they discovered Ramsey had been shot. He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.

As the investigation progressed, police were able to determine that Ramsey was not shot on Hillsborough Street.

Police later said that Ramsey was shot along I-440 westbound between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road.

A tip about the shooting location prompted police to close off a portion of I-440 westbound between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road, and an area near the Tower Shopping Center, as they looked for evidence.

Alston is charged with murder and Williams is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Alston is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. No bond information is available at this time for Williams.

