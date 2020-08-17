2 men die in NC house fire after 1 assaults dad with machete, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) – Two young men died in a house fire in Lincolnton after one of the men threatened to kill his father by holding a machete to his neck, police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding an assault around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near 800 East Catawba Street. Andrew Doremus, 54, said his son Michael, 24, held a machete to his neck and assaulted him with a wooden object and threatened to kill him.

Lincolnton police arrived on the scene to find smoke billowing from the home and the fire department was called. The initial call said that an explosion happened at the home.

The fire was extinguished and Brandon Lee Thomas, 20, along with Michael Doremus were found inside the home.

Michael Doremus was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas was airlifted to a medical center in Winston where he later died as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-736-8900.

More headlines from CBS17.com: