2 men rob Raleigh convenience store of cash, cigarettes, wine, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a gas station convenience store Monday morning in Raleigh.

According to police, at 1:13 a.m. they received a call regarding a robbery at the Circle K BP gas station in the 4300-block of Louisburg Road.

The clerk told officers that two men entered the store and implied they had a weapon. They then robbed the store of cash, cigarettes and a bottle of wine. They also took the employee’s cellphone, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police have no suspects in custody at this time.

