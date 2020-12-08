2 NC gunmen shoot each other in argument outside grocery store, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is investigating two separate shootings that occurred Sunday night.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to Midtown Groceries, 1301 W. 14th Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert.

Shortly after, officers were informed 22-year-old D’Angelo Wooten of Greenville and 20-year-old Daquav’us Atkinson of Greenville, showed up at Vidant Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

A verbal argument between a group of people escalated outside of the store, resulting in Wooten and Atkinson shooting at each other.

Images from the scene showed at least eight evidence markers, which each had a bullet casing beside it. A lone Puma shoe and a handgun were also found at the scene.

Both Wooten and Atkinson remain at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries. Charges are forthcoming.

In the second shooting, several hours later, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a third gunshot victim, 16-year-old Kameron Spencer of Ayden, arrived at Vidant Medical Center.

It was later determined Spencer had arranged to meet someone at the visitor parking lot of Sun Chase Apartments, 2201 NE Greenville Boulevard, and was shot there.

During this time of the investigation, limited information has been given to detectives.

The suspect vehicle is possible a dark-colored SUV.

Spencer remains at Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detective said they do bot believe there is a connection between the two incidents.

Both cases are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Walker (252) 329-4186, or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.