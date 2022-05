STEELE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two North Carolina men are now in jail after police in Alabama recovered more than 250 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop early Monday morning.

Steele Police Chief Mark Ward said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, a cargo van was pulled over at the 174 mile marker along I-59 North in Steele.

During the stop, K-9 officer “Tara” detected marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a search of the car, officers located 250 pounds of marijuana that was hidden in moving boxes and in a toolbox.

Ron Banks

Jacory Martin

Jacory Martin, 37, and Ron Banks, 42, were both arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Martin and Banks, both from Charlotte, were both taken to the St. Clair County Jail and each held on $1.5 million bond.

Banks is also facing an additional charge of certain persons forbidden to carrying a firearm.

“We don’t like drugs coming through our community,” Ward said. “I’m glad this amount is off the street.”

Tara has been with the department for over a year.