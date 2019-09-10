2 NC sisters killed in fire that started on stove

RICHLANDS, N.C. (AP) – Investigators in North Carolina say a kitchen stove is to blame for a weekend house fire that killed two sisters.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responding to a fire near Jacksonville on Saturday found 63-year-old Phyllis Moore outside the home and unresponsive. Phyllis Moore was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

While helping Phyllis Moore, deputies learned a second person was inside the home.

Upon entering, they found 63-year-old Katherine Moore, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Onslow County Emergency Management investigators determined the fire was accidental and began on the stove.

Preliminary results from autopsies performed on both victims on Monday showed the women died of suffocation from smoke. A final determination is pending a toxicology report.

