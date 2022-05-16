ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Wendy’s employees stabbed each other while at work on West Dixie Drive in Asheboro, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

At 10:22 a.m. Monday, police responded to a reported stabbing at Wendy’s at 623 West Dixie Drive in Asheboro.

Officers found a 22-year-old suffering from a stab wound at the scene when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital.

A witness told officers that the suspect ran away from the scene.

As a precaution, police told Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School SROs because the schools are close to the Wendy’s.

The schools issued a shelter-in-place order. The order was later lifted.

Another witness told police that the suspect was in a gold Toyota passenger car that drove away from the scene “in a careless and reckless manner,” according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office found the suspect vehicle in Randleman and arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect was taken to a hospital with a stab wound.

The employees stabbed each other during a fight at the Wendy’s, police said.