2 pedestrians hit by vehicle along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults were still hospitalized Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle along Franklin Street earlier in the evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 8:05 p.m. on Franklin Street at Estes Drive, according to Chapel Hill police Lt. R. Matthews.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped at the scene.

The two pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but their conditions were not known late Sunday night, Matthews said.

No charges have been filed. Matthews said police are trying to determine the circumstances of the incident, including if the pedestrians were in a crosswalk.

No other information was released by police.

