2 pedestrians injured in NC hit-and-run; driver charged with DWI after returning to scene

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI after hitting two pedestrians in Wilmington late Saturday night.

According to Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, witnesses told officers that a couple was crossing near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Cardinal Drive just before midnight when a vehicle struck them. They were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with significant injuries.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Joseph Plofker, left the scene but later returned, Thompson said. He was arrested and charged with DWI, hit and run with injury, and an open container violation.

Witnesses told police that Plofker had a green light at the time of the accident.

Thompson said the investigation is still ongoing and charges could be filed against the pedestrians.

