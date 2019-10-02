2 people charged in West Virginia after child life-flighted for becoming trapped between mattress and crib

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Two people are in custody in Elkins after deputies found evidence of child neglect after an 8-month-old child was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

On Aug. 11, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a child who had been found wedged between the crib and mattress and was not acting correctly, according to a criminal complaint.

Brian Welch

When deputies arrived, they spoke with Brian Welch, 25, of Valley Head, who had told them he was the one who had found the baby stuck between the mattress and crib frame, deputies said.

Welch told deputies he drove the baby to a home in Monterville to “see what he should do,” according to the complaint. The previous evening, Cheyenne Decker, 21, of Valley Head, had put the child to sleep at about 10:30 or 11:00, police said.

Cheyenne Decker

The baby was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, and hospital records showed the child had suffered multiple signs of prior trauma, which included burns under the baby’s chin with large, open blisters and another small blister; bruising throughout the baby’s body; scrapes on the left ear; and bruises on the child’s scalp, according to the complaint.

Hospital records also indicated the baby was small for his age and showed concerns of neglect or abuse. During the investigation, Welch also admitted to using methamphetamine, police said.

Decker and Welch are each charged with child neglect causing injury. Both are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

