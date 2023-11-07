ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that two Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot in the area of Old Red Springs Road outside of Maxton.

According to the department, the deputies were shot multiple times, and both of the deputies are being treated at undisclosed locations.

A suspect who was also shot is being flown to an undisclosed location for treatment, the department said.

District Attorney Matt Scott is on scene and assistance has been requested from the United States Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the State Bureau of Investigation along with other responding agencies from across the county and state, the department said.

More details will be released at a later time.

