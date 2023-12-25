GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are seriously injured as a result of a shooting on Christmas Eve, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers came to Motel 6 on the 6000 block of Landmark Center Boulevard after getting a report of an aggravated assault.

At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.