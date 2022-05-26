RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In May 2022, two Shaw University students received recognition by the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities as 2022 HBCU Scholars.

The two students are Nakya Carter, a junior double majoring in Business and Mass Communications; and Jameliah Pinder, a senior majoring in political science.

Jameliah Pinder

Nakya Carter Jameliah Carter, left and Nakya Carter, right

The purpose of the White House HBCU Scholar Recognition Program is to recognize outstanding student leaders and further empower them with tools for excellence.

Informed by Presidential recommendation and endorsement by HBCU faculty, select students who receive the honor have a unique combination of academic achievements, campus leadership, civic engagement and entrepreneurial spirit that distinguish their candidacy.

Selected HBCU Scholar students will:

Serve as student ambassadors for the Initiative and their HBCU, ensuring information, resources and opportunities are distribute through their campuses;

Receive public recognition from the U.S. Department of Education and the Initiative via press release;

Be invited to attend 2022 Annual National HBCU Week Conference workshops designed to help them learn and adopt promising practices in areas such as leadership, professional development, HBCU excellence and workforce development;

Be invited to participate in monthly masterclasses hosted by the Initiative and various partners;

Network with other scholars, federal agencies and private partners to showcase their individual and collective talent across the HBCU community.

“We are so very proud to have two students selected by the White House as 2022 HBCU Scholars,” said Dr. Paulette Dillard, President of Shaw University.

“Jameliah Pinder and Nakya Carter are both excellent students and represent Shaw University very well. Congratulations to them and their families for this outstanding achievement. We look forward to their continued civic and academic success,” said Dillard.