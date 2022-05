RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a man and woman were shot early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. at the corner of Branch and South East streets, which sits between Person Street and Garner Road.

Police said the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A motive or suspect information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as it develops.