2 sinkholes discovered in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two sinkholes have been discovered in downtown Raleigh.

The first one happened along Wake Forest Road between Sycamore and Harding streets. One lane will be closed for a week or two during repairs.

According to city officials, a damaged sanitary sewer line caused the sinkhole. Public utilities will provide an update this week regarding the scope of work needed to repair the line.

Wake Forest Road is still open to traffic, but drivers should expect delays. The same area had a change to its traffic pattern recently. The sinkhole has delayed the on-going Blount Street Person Street Corridor Improvements Project.

The second sinkhole was discovered on the Atlantic Avenue exit ramp from Capital Boulevard. The sinkhole is due to a stormwater pipe.

NCDOT said it is small and not impacting traffic. It will take about a day to repair.

