2 sisters missing since being taken from home Thursday, officials say

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Two young girls are missing from Grayson County,

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Carlie Geary, 8, and Chyenne Williams, 5, were taken from their home on Grasyon Springs Road on Thursday.

The girls were taken by their non-custodial parent, Ellen Maples, 31, according to deputies.

Grayson County Sheriff’s officials say the girls were last seen in a dark gray or dark green 2003 Chrysler Town and Country van.

The sheriff’s office says the children are considered to be in danger due to Maple’s mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect.

If you have any information about the whereabouts on this case, please call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303.

