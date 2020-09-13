2 sisters missing since being taken from home Thursday, officials say

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Two young girls are missing from Grayson County,
According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Carlie Geary, 8, and Chyenne Williams, 5, were taken from their home on Grasyon Springs Road on Thursday.
The girls were taken by their non-custodial parent, Ellen Maples, 31, according to deputies.
Grayson County Sheriff’s officials say the girls were last seen in a dark gray or dark green 2003 Chrysler Town and Country van.
The sheriff’s office says the children are considered to be in danger due to Maple’s mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect.
If you have any information about the whereabouts on this case, please call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Shooting reported in northern Wake County neighborhood
- Tropical Storm Sally entering Gulf, Hurricane watches issued for part of coast
- Georgia Tech edges Florida State 16-13
- NC man with ‘NC Pig’ username had 14,000 child porn images, is sentenced to 8 years in prison, feds say
- Police called to biker bar in Myrtle Beach area to disperse crowd