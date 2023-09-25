RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two staff members at Hoke County High School were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight broke out among students, HCHS principal Dr. Benson said in a statement.

According to the statement, several students were involved in a fight on school campus that morning. Administration, staff and School Resource Officers responded and broke up the fight.

While intervening to stop the fight two staff members sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the principal says.

Administration along with Hoke County law enforcement is investigating the incident and “appropriate disciplinary and possible legal action will be taken.”