GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects have been arrested in charged after shots fired in a Dollar Tree led to a fight between a store employee and customers in Goldsboro earlier this month, police say.

Police charged 42-year-old Tessie Wilson and 29-year-old Yasmine Harper in this incident.

Around 2:04 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers with the Goldsboro police responded to Dollar Tree at 916 N. Spence Ave in reference to multiple 911 calls about shots fired.

Police said when they arrived they discovered an altercation had occurred between a store employee and customers. Police confirmed that two shots were fired in the business. No one was struck by gunfire and there were only minor injuries from the altercation.

Wilson has been charged with discharging firearm within enclosure to incite fear and assault with a deadly weapon and was arrested on Nov. 16.

Harper was charged with simple assault and was arrested Nov. 28.