RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are searching for two suspects who officers said smashed display cases to steal jewelry at a Triangle Town Center store.

The robbery occurred at Regent Jewelers just before 11 a.m. at the mall located off Capital Boulevard near Interstate-540.

Raleigh police said the suspects broke two display cases before making off with the jewelry.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video from other stores in the mall to aid with the investigation.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as it develosp.