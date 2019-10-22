2 taken to hospital, 40 evacuated after carbon monoxide call in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — About 40 residents were evacuated from a Durham apartment complex Monday night after high carbon monoxide levels were detected, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. as a breathing problem at 703 South Roxboro St. at the Lofts at Southside, said Durham Fire Division Chief David Swain.

At the same time, the 911 center was receiving calls about a strange odor in the apartments, Swain said.

Fire crews used meters and determined that the carbon monoxide levels were between 30 and 40 parts per million, Swain said.

At that point, the call became a full haz-mat incident, according to Swain.

The residents were evacuated for about 75 minutes, he said. Two people were taken to Duke Hospital as a precaution, Swain said.

The carbon monoxide readings were caused by a golf cart that was receiving an electric charge, Swain said. The charging malfunctioned, which caused an odor that triggered the meters to read high carbon monoxide levels, according to Swain.

The area was vented and the golf cart charging was stopped.

People were allowed back inside their units around 11 p.m., Swain said.

