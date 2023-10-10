GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun detection alert alert in Goldsboro ended in a vehicle pursuit and the arrest of three suspects, including two teenagers, Goldsboro police said.

On Tuesday around 9 a.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a SoundThinking (formerly ShotSpotter) alert in the 900 block of Fairview Circle. Police said officers also received 911 calls from residents in the area, giving descriptions of a vehicle in an area where occupants were shooting.

Police said officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and officers engaged in a short pursuit. According to police, one suspect exited the vehicle and ran while the vehicle “continued on the roadway.” Officers later caught the suspect.

The vehicle eventually stopped at an intersection where officers took all occupants into custody. Police said two guns and a significant amount of a controlled substance were found in the vehicle.

An investigation revealed that two suspects in the vehicle fired multiple shots at two people on Fairview Circle prior to the pursuit. Police have not stated if there were any injuries in this incident.

Travonte Na’Quon Coley, 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and flee to elude with motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I drug/substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI drug/substance.

A 15-year-old male has also been charged with simple possession of schedule VI drug/substance.

Mr. Coley was left in the custody of the Wayne County Jail with no bond. The 17-year-old juvenile was transported to secure custody at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old juvenile was released to his parent.

Additional charges in this case are expected as the investigation continues.