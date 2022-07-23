NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two 18-year-olds are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon.
The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge.=
According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of a “violent offender” around 12:40 p.m. Friday.
Jayla, who didn’t want to show her face on camera, was visiting a loved one’s grave this afternoon. She told 10 On Your Side she saw a swarm of police at the Norfolk cemetery.
“They were coming from this way the other way. It was a lot,” she said. “They was in Mustangs. They were in cars that you couldn’t tell they were police.”
She said unmarked cars got behind a silver car.
“They didn’t even give the people a chance to even say get out the car. Like they just straight-fired shots,” she said.
Jayla said she and her best friend dropped to the ground.
18-year-old Malachi Elliot sustained a gunshot wound and was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Elliot was wanted for contempt of court. He is now facing multiple charges including grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a felon, and attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.
During the incident, officers also apprehended 18-year-old Cedric Davis Jr. who was wanted for charges in Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. The charges include possession of a stolen automobile, failure to appear in court, two counts of carjacking, and use of a firearm.
Portsmouth Police confirmed no officers were injured.
Chopper 10 flew over the scene just after 2 p.m. Video showed crime tape around a large portion of the cemetery. A silver car that crashed into one of the headstones has several visible bullet holes.
