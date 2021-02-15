SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed and four people were injured in a crash Saturday in Scotland County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 1:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 501 at Johns Road just south of Laurinburg, troopers said. One car was traveling south on U.S. 501 when it crossed the center line and hit a second car head-on.

Serena Locklear, 18, and Isaiah Hardin, 18, both of Red Springs died in the crash, troopers said. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car that was hit head-on and his three children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.