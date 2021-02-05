2 teens wanted after 15-year-old’s murder in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have issued arrest orders for two juveniles following the murder of a 15-year-old Thursday.

According to police, 16-year-old Wilton Alexander and 15-year-old Trameisha Farri are wanted for the murder of Edgar Utley V, who was fatally shot outside his home in Antioch, Tennessee.

BREAKING: Wilton Alexander, 16, and Trameisha Farris, 15, are wanted for Thursday's murder of Edgar Utley V, 15, at Utley's Pointer Ct home in South Nashville. Juvenile Court arrest orders have been issued. Alexander & Farris are believed to be together. See them? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/oR1uxRZPKM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 5, 2021

Detectives said a female, believed to be Farris, had visited Utley and that she was in the house for about 10 minutes before walking out on the front porch with him. A male gunman was there hiding, approached Utley, and shot him, according to investigators. Utley died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police believe robbery was the motive.

Juvenile Court arrest orders have been issued for Alexander and Farris. They are believed to be together.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.