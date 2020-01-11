2 US troops killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

FILE – In this Sunday, March 11, 2012 photo, Afghan soldiers, left, walk past a U.S. Army soldier outside of a military base in Panjwai, Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan. President Hamid Karzai’s office said Sunday, April 22, 2012 that Afghan and U.S. officials have finalized a long-awaited strategic partnership deal. The statement from […]

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) – The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan.

In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service members.

The Taliban immediately took responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan in 18 years of war. Last year was one of the deadliest for the United States, with 23 American troops killed, even as Washington engaged in peace talks with the Taliban.

The insurgents now control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)