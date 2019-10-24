2 Wake County ‘Bloods’ members found guilty in gang-related murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Wake County men were found guilty Thursday of gang-related murders, in addition to other charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Demetrice R. Devine, also known as “Respect,” and Brandon Jowan Mangum, also known as “B-Easy,” were found guilty of:

Conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering (RICO conspiracy)

Two counts of murder in aid of racketeering

Two counts of murder with a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances

Conspiracy to commit witness tampering

According to evidence and other public documents, Devine, of Garner, was the leader of the Gangsta Killer Bloods (GKB). He then created the Black Mob Gangstas (BMG) and the Donald Gee Family (DGF) organization.

The BMG/DGF sets of the “Bloods” gang. Members have committed various crimes in Raleigh — specifically in the area of Haywood Street, the DOJ said.

Mangum, of Knightdale, was a high-ranking member in the BMG/DGF.

Devine directed gang members to shoot 16-year-old Adarius Fowler, who was a member of a rival gang. Fowler died from his gunshot wounds. He also ordered a member to shoot a person who provided information to authorities about Fowler’s shooting, the DOJ said.

Devine also presided over gang member initiations and “personally assaulted another gang member whose loyalty he questioned,” the DOJ said in a release.

Mangum and other gang members conspired to shoot an 18-year-old member of a rival gang, Rodriguez Burrell, because he refused to pay money to the BMG/DGF.

Burrell was shot multiple times in front of his father. He died of his wounds, the DOJ said.

Furthermore, both Devine and Mangum sold drugs on behalf of the gang. Both face a maximum of life in prison and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, the DOJ said.

“The level of law enforcement cooperation to put these violent defendants behind bars where they belong was incredible. We have dismantled the criminal enterprise they ran which threatened and terrorized the citizens of Raleigh. This case is yet another example of law enforcement partners working together to effectively hold criminals accountable. To anyone who tries to fill the criminal void left by these convictions, you should know, we’ll come after you next,” said John Strong, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina.

