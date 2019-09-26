2 Wake County detention officers fired for assaulting inmate, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Wake County detention center officers were fired Wednesday after they were charged with assaulting an inmate, the sheriff’s office said.

Terek Askew, 39, of Garner and Donnie Davis, 43, of Raleigh were each charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

The assault occurred Aug. 3, court records indicate.

Both were fired from the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

Askew joined the staff on Nov. 16, 2016.

Davis was a master detention officer when he was fired. He was hired in April 2007.

Both were booked at the detention center with a promise to appear in court.

