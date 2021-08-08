2 women among suspects sought after fight during robbery at Virginia store, police say

Hampton police photos

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are currently seeking people they say are suspects in connection with a business robbery.

Police say they were initially sent to the 1000 block of Settler’s Road on Aug. 2 regarding a fight that occurred during the robbery.

Photos were released of at least three different people — two of whom were women.

According to reports, the people in the photographs were involved in a robbery at the business.

Police confirmed that there were injuries reported during the incident.

No further information has been released.

