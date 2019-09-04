1  of  27
Closings
Barton College Central Carolina Comm. College Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Public Schools Envision Science Academy Fayetteville State University Fayetteville Tech. Community College Franklin County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett County Schools Harvest Christian Preschool Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Methodist University Moore County Schools Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Project Enlightenment Sampson County Schools The Franklin Academy University of Mount Olive Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne Community College

2 young men die in crash involving tractor-trailer in Wayne County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men died Tuesday night in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 55 near Mount Olive, according to Wayne County officials.

Colby Barnard, 18, was driving east in a Jeep when he crossed over the center line and into the path of the tractor-trailer traveling west. He and the passenger, 20-year-old Nathan Toler, both died at the scene, officials said.

Both Barnard and Toler are from Hobucken.

The crash happened around 8:48 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection near Thunder Swamp Road. The road was closed until about 11:33 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, officials said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss