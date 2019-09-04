2 young men die in crash involving tractor-trailer in Wayne County

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men died Tuesday night in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 55 near Mount Olive, according to Wayne County officials.

Colby Barnard, 18, was driving east in a Jeep when he crossed over the center line and into the path of the tractor-trailer traveling west. He and the passenger, 20-year-old Nathan Toler, both died at the scene, officials said.

Both Barnard and Toler are from Hobucken.

The crash happened around 8:48 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection near Thunder Swamp Road. The road was closed until about 11:33 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, officials said.

