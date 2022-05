CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A playground in Chapel Hill was left heavily damaged after it went up in flames early Thursday.

A battalion chief with the Chapel Hill Fire Department told CBS 17 that 20-foot flames were coming from the playground sets when they arrived before 5 a.m.

(Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The playground is located on Drew Hill Lane at the Noting Hill Apartments, which is between Erwin Road and U.S. 15-501.

There was no threat to neighbors and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.