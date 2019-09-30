20 kangaroos killed in apparent hit-and-run spree

TURA BEACH, Australia (WCMH/CNN) — A community in Australia is in shock after as many as 20 kangaroos were found run over.

The kangaroos, including baby joeys, were believed to be run over by someone in a vehicle.

It happened late Saturday in New South Wales’ southern coast. A volunteer with the wildlife rescue group WIRES told CNN she had never seen anything like it. Residents woke up Sunday morning with kangaroos ‘strewn all over their lawns.’

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

