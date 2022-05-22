HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville woman who was the victim of a violent carjacking on Thursday has found her car.

Hunter Thompson’s 2016 Honda CR-V was stolen from her in a parking lot on the 2000 block of North Centennial Street in High Point.

“His eyes are ingrained in my mind,” said the 20-year-old. “… Terrifying. He also looked terrified. Everyone was terrified in the situation.”

Hunter was spending time with college friends who had walked into a store, leaving her in the car alone with the doors unlocked.

“A man just came up and threw me right out the car,” she said.

She told police the man was wearing a ski mask, and police have described the suspect as a Black man standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 weighing between 165 and 175 pounds. The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

Hunter and one of her friends suffered minor injuries during the carjacking.

“I tried holding on to the handle of the car,” she said. “He dragged me across the parking lot along with one of my friends. He threw me off and I grabbed back on. He threw me off. I started running straight down the road where it was.”

Hunter says she fought so hard because of the hard work she put into getting the car.

“It was my first big purchase ever, my first car,” she said. “Literally bought it a month ago. I’ve been saving since high school for it.”

Hunter can now take some form of solace from an awful experience since the car she worked so hard for has been discovered.

Thompson’s mother Pam says that Greensboro police found the car at a Rath Street apartment complex in Greensboro.

“The car has been found. The officer in Greensboro just called to tell us that she has the car,” Pam expressed in a Facebook post.

The family says they were buying parts to fix up an old car for Hunter when they got the good news.

“They found my car, [I’ve] never been so thankful and happy in my life. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who prayed,” said Hunter in a Facebook post.

Crime scene investigators came to the car to take fingerprints as the search for the suspect continues.

For now, the Honda will be towed to Vann York Honda in High Point to have a new key made so that Hunter may start to resume her life.