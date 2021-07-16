200+ crashes reported at Five Points intersection in last few years

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than 200 crashes have been reported in the Five Points area of Raleigh in the last few years.

While Glenwood Avenue is owned by the state, the roads leading into it are city-owned. That complicates any efforts to make this area safer.

“It’s pins and needles. I tell ya, every Friday, Saturday night, we sleep in fear of hearing the next crash,” said Katie Jones. She’s lived in the Five Points area for years and is frustrated with the lack of progress to make the nearby intersection and portion of Glenwood Avenue safer.

“You just live in fear that someone you know is going to be impacted,” said Jones.

CBS 17 requested crash data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the last four years.

It shows:

248 crashes

$1,267,691 in property damage

74 people injured

1 death

The weather can’t be blamed. More than half of the wrecks happened in the daytime on dry roads.

NCDOT only had information through April. Their report did not include a July 4 crash where a car going 80 miles per hour crashed through patio seating and landed in a business.

Using Raleigh police’s crash database, CBS 17 counted three more crashes since then. One of those broke a wooden pole. As of Friday car parts were still in the grass. The pole and wires were hanging over the sidewalk.

“We try not to walk on those sidewalks very often because people are passing by going 50, 60 miles per hour at times,” said Jones.

This year- the city set aside $325,000 to study the area for possible solutions. One of the options is a roundabout. Because the state owns Glenwood Avenue, NCDOT needs to give its stamp of approval.

NCDOT doesn’t have any current plans to take action. Officials tell CBS 17 that they don’t plan on taking any action even though they own the road. They’re leaving it up to the city. In a statement they said:

“The city is taking the lead on this with their study. We’ll of course be involved when it comes to evaluating options for improvements once the study is complete.” NCDOT

That study won’t be completed until next year. Meanwhile, neighbors say they’ve learned to expect more crashes before then.

“It’s gotten worse since I lived here,’ said Jones. “It’s a great neighborhood. It’s a real shame.”

CBS 17 asked NCDOT what it takes for them to consider additional safety measures for any road. They didn’t answer that question but their website says they look at:

Alignment of the roadway

Sight distance

Average speed of traffic

Crash history

Development along the road

NCDOT noted they normally don’t lower speed limits on dead-end roads less than a mile long. If you want the speed limit changed in your neighborhood, you can request a speed zone study. Click here for that form.