2019 “Love Never Fails” Global Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses held this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of people gathered at the PNC Arena this weekend for the Global Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The theme for the three day convention is Love Never Fails. The local convention is part of a bigger convention that spans over six continents and is presented in over 400 languages.

Organizers say the goal is to show the positive influence love can have to bring people from different backgrounds together.

“If conventions like this, Love Never Fails, does impact each of us even a little bit then we take that back to our communities and our homes then that has to be a little incremental help in this whole environment,” said Hewitt Collar.

The convention will be held next weekend as well.

