2020 Nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 16 nominees for induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans can vote once a day, picking up to up to five nominees, until January 10, 2020.

A “Fans Ballot” will be comprised of the top five artists, that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees.

The 2020 nominees are:

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T.Rex

Thin Lizzy

First time nominees include Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T.Rex, Thin Lizzy, and Whitney Houston.

According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in order to be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of the nomination.

Inductees will be announced in January 2020.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony takes place at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 2020. Induction Week leads up to the ceremony and includes the dedication of the 2020 Inductee exhibit, Celebration Day, and other events.

Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.