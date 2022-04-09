WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)–The suspect in a 2020 Wake Forest triple stabbing has pled guilty and accepted a plea deal, according to a release.

Rebecca Ashley Nelson pled guilty to second degree murder and received an active sentence of 30-36 years in prison, according to a release.

Nelson got into an argument with her estranged wife, and pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the 7-year-old in 2020, CBS 17 previously reported.

She stabbed her estranged wife in the neck, according to previous search warrants.

Then two others attempted to intervene.

Rebecca Nelson stabbed Terry Carter multiple times in the “upper torso” area, according to official documents.

Carter later died from his injuries.