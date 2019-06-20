21 indicted in NC for used cooking oil theft ring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 21 people have been indicted in relation to what federal prosecutors said is a multi-state crime ring that aimed to steal used cooking oil and sell it for profit.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. announced Thursday the indictments of the 21 people on conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen good and money laundering charges.

The group would use box trucks to steal used cooking oil from restaurants in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia before transporting it to a warehouse in Durham, federal officials said.

From there, the oil would be moved to New Jersey to be sold.

“Used cooking oil has become a sought-after commodity by biodiesel companies, and restaurants use the sale of this oil as another source of revenue,” said John Eisert, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte. “This team of co-conspirators had an elaborate scheme to steal thousands of gallons of cooking oil for their own profit in violation of several U.S. laws.”

If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison along with a $500,000 fine.

Those indicted are:

Salvador Ibarra Escalante, age 43, of Mexico, also known as “Billy Escalante”

Ruth Nava-Abarca, age 29, of Mexico

Florentino Valencia-Tepoz, age 47 of Mexico

Gregorio Vazquez-Castillo, age 43, of Mexico, also known as “Jaime Castillo

Juan De La Cruz-Gonzalez, age 32, of Mexico

Samuel Cruz, age 42, of Durham, North Carolina

Miguel Gutierrez, age 24, of Henderson, North Carolina

Jaime Labra-Tovar, age 23, of Henderson, North Carolina

Oscar Ugalde-Escalante, age 31, of Mexico

Hasan Ozvatan, age 40, of Turkey

Emilio Gomez-Gonzalez, age 36, of Mexico

Juan Maldonado-Hernandez, age 28, of Mexico

George Luis Morales, age 21, of New York, New York

Toribio Escalante-Campos, age 59, of Mexico

Eric Evo, age 24, of Richmond, Virginia

Ryan Mercado-Rodriguez, age 24, of Henderson, North Carolina

Juan Lopez-Posada, age 40, of El Salvador

Rene Espinoza-Torres, age 45, of Mexico

Kelvin Fe Arellano-Valencia, age 19, of Raleigh, North Carolina

Demetrio Valencia-Flores, age 42, of Mexico

Alvaro Mendez-Flores, age 38, of Mexico



Gomez-Gonzalez was also charged with failure to register with immigration officials.

Nava-Abarca, Valencia-Tepoz, Escalante-Campos, Ibarra-Escalante, and Vazquez-Castillo were charged with alien harboring.

Ibarra-Escalante, Valencia-Tepoz, Nava-Abarca, and Vazquez-Castillo were also charged with immigration-related entrepreneurship fraud.

Juan De La Cruz-Gonzalez, Rene Espinoza-Torres, Emilio Gomez-Gonzalez, Juan Maldonado-Hernandez, Ruth Nava-Abarca, and Hasan Ozvatan are fugitives from justice.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals please contact the Homeland Security Investigations Tip-Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or 1-866347-2423. Any information that you provide will remain confidential.

