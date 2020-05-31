21-year-old killed, 5 others wounded in NC party shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Gastonia police say one person was killed and five people were wounded overnight at a block party.

Officers responded to calls around 1:34 a.m. near 3000 Earl Lane regarding a shooting.

An initial investigation showed that multiple gunshots were fired at a block party. It is unclear if there were multiple shooters.

One of the bullets struck Shelby resident Johnathan Tate Jr., 21, who was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There do not appear to be any suspects in custody at this time.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-854-6645.

