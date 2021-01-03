21-year-old man ejected from car, dies in New Year’s Eve crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old man was killed and two others were hospitalized after a head-on crash near Hickory Grove Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said 21-year-old Noah Skyler Barbee was driving southeast on Pence Road around 7 p.m. at a “high rate of speed” when he approached a curve.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said Barbee could not successfully navigate the curve and struck an SUV head-on in the northwest lane.

The SUV spun off the north side of the road.

When Barbee’s car spun, he was ejected. Police said he was not restrained in the car. He died at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious and minor injuries.

CMPD said the driver of the SUV was not speeding and was not impaired.

Speed is believed to be a factor for Barbee.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 or call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

