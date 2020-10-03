2,202 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Saturday, second highest daily total since July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second highest daily total of new coronavirus cases since July 30 was reported Saturday.

According to the NCDHHS, 2,202 new cases were reported across the state.

The percent positive rate is slightly higher, at 5.6 percent. It’s under six percent for the third straight day but still not in the range of rounding down to five percent.

The number of people currently hospitalized remains at 921 for the second day in a row.

There were 21 deaths reported Saturday, the fewest since Monday.