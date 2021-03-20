23 homes in Durham evacuated following gas leak

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak caused by a crash in the 1100 block of Fargo Street resulted in all 23 of the homes in that block being evacuated Saturday.

Authorities say a pick-up truck rolled down an embankment and came to a stop over a gas meter next to a house shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

A strong odor of gas was reported in and around the house.

Approximately 45 firefighters responded to the incident.

All 23 of the homes in the 1100 block of Fargo Street, between Enterprise Street and Umstead Street, were evacuated while the incident is being mitigated.