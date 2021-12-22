23-year-old dies following shooting outside Durham convenience store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a deadly Durham shooting Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near a convenience store at the corner of Morning Glory and Alston avenues, Durham police said.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Omar Ravon Perry, was in front of the Family Food Mart when he was shot, police said.

Perry was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were critical.

Perry later died at the hospital.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Investigator M. Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200