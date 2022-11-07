DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a motor-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of North Roxboro Street.

Joseph Paul Normand Cutlip, 23, was traveling southbound on his 1987 Harley Davidson when a black 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by James Berry Alston, also of Durham, was traveling northbound on North Roxboro Street, police said.

Alston made a left turn in front of Cutlip which caused Cutlip to collide with the truck. Cutlip was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol and speed were not believed to be factors in this crash, police said.

Alston was charged with unsafe movement and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The crash is still under further investigation.