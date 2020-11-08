23-year-old killed near UNC Charlotte campus, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating after one person was killed near UNC-Charlotte Friday night.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 9000 block of Campus Walk Lane where a victim, who was later identified as Xavier Adams, 23, was pronounced dead. CMPD did not specify how Adams was killed, other than to say it was an assault with a deadly weapon.

The DA’s Office, crime stoppers, CFD, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is the city’s 103rd homicide of 2020. It is the first time since records were kept beginning in 1984 that the city has seen homicides crest over 100 in back-to-back years, according to CMPD data.

There is no mention yet of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE