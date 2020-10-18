2,303 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the fourth straight day, there were more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the state.

On Sunday, the NCDHHS reported 2,303 new cases, the eighth-highest total of new cases since the pandemic began. The five highest one-day totals took place since October 8.

The percent positive dropped slightly but still remains high at 6.1 percent, a drop of 0.3 of a percentage point from Saturday. It’s been at 6 percent or higher for six straight days.

Hospitalizations have also come down slightly for the second straight day with 1,129 people currently hospitalized, a reduction of five from Saturday’s total of 1,134. Sunday makes 12 straight days with at least 1,000 people in hospitals.

Another five deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,934.